Image copyright Google Image caption Police are hunting three youth over the "targeted" attack on a 17-year-old boy

A teenager was stabbed in the back during a bicycle robbery in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The 17-year-old was chased by three youths before being attacked at 16:45 BST on Sunday on Castle Street, Preston, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The North West Air Ambulance took the boy to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are hunting three boys thought to be aged between 15 and 18.

Insp Chris Walsh said: "We think this was a targeted attack and that both the attackers and victim are known to each other."