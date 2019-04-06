Image copyright Queens Textile Mill Image caption Queen Street Mill's weaving room

A museum with what is thought to be the last surviving 19th Century steam-powered weaving mill is to reopen for the first time in three years.

Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley was closed with other museums in Lancashire in 2016 to save money.

Despite finding funds for other museums last year Lancashire County Council could not reopen the ex-mill due to problems with its chimney.

The Grade I-listed building featured in the film The King's Speech.

"It is fabulous we reopen next week," said manager Kary Backhouse.

Some parts remain closed during renovation work, she said.

Image copyright Queens Textile Mill

During the museum's closure, staff spotted loose bricks in the chimney.

"The mill's steam engine is the last surviving one that powers weaving from the 19th Century but we cannot use it again until the chimney is fixed," said Ms Backhouse.

The mill was a location for a scene in the 2011 film The King's Speech, when the young King George VI tries to deliver a speech to mill workers.

The weaving shed was used in Mike Leigh's 2018 film about the Peterloo massacre.

Two more films are due to use it as a location.