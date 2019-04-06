Image caption Cedric Robinson has held the post or 56 years.

A man who has guided more than 500,000 people, including Prince Philip, across the treacherous sands of Morecambe Bay is hanging up his whistle and stick.

Cedric Robinson, 85, is stepping down from his post as the Queen's Guide to Morecambe Bay after 56 years.

Mr Robinson is taking on a transitional role as ambassador and advisor to his successor Michael Wilson.

He was the 25th holder of this post, which was established in 1548, and was paid £15 a year.

Mr Robinson has described the route across the bay, which leaves either Hest Bank or Arnside and ends at either Flookburgh Point or Kents Bank, as the "most dangerous highway in Britain."

He told the BBC: "It's been my life. I left school at the age of 14 and I have been on these sands ever since.

"It's a dangerous environment. There's nothing changes as much as Morecombe Bay."

Mr Wilson, 46, is a fisherman, and was born in Flookburgh.

"It helps a lot having been a shrimper because you are working in the channels and that's the most dangerous part of the water.

"Cedric was a shrimper... so you learn to understand the river," he said.

Mr Wilson said he was glad Mr Robinson was going to give him some guidance before he takes over completely.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Robinson guided Prince Philip across the bay in 1985.

Mr Robinson was also born in the village of Flookburgh, on the south Cumbrian coast.

The bay, where 23 Chinese cockle pickers died in 2004, is notorious for quicksand, fast-rising tides, swirling currents and deep tidal channels.