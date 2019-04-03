Image copyright Lancashire Fire Image caption The building is thought to be the oldest church in the city.

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at one of the oldest church buildings in Blackburn.

It started just before 05.30 BST in The Bureau Centre for the Arts, in the former Church of St John the Evangelist, which opened in 1789.

The Grade II-listed building is thought to be the oldest church in the town.

The Dean of Blackburn Cathedral, the Very Reverend Peter Howell-Jones, tweeted: "Very sad to see.......just praying now one was hurt."

Fire crews from ten fire engines are at the scene of the fire.

Fire service watch manager Chris Archer said the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

Image copyright Lancashire Fire Service Image caption Fire crews are trying to save artefacts

Image copyright Lancashire Fire Service Image caption Firefighters say the cause is not suspicious

He added firefighters were trying to save its stained glass windows and other historical features.