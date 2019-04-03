Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The motorway crash was caused by a sudden snowstorm

A snowstorm caused a 24-vehicle pile up on a motorway in Lancashire.

The M55 was closed in both directions after the sudden hail and snow caused the collision shortly before 22.00 BST on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police described the pile-up as "carnage" in a tweet, but said there were no serious injuries. It has launched an investigation.

The stretch of motorway between junctions one for Preston and junction three for Kirkham has since reopened.