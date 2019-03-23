Lancashire

Susan Waring: Police release 'murder victim' CCTV image

  • 23 March 2019
CCTV images Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary
Image caption Susan Waring was last seen at a doctor's surgery on 16 January

A CCTV image has been released of a missing 45-year-old woman whom police believe has been murdered.

Lancashire Police believe Susan Waring may have been at Asda on School Street, Darwen, at about 13:40 GMT on 29 January.

She was last seen at a doctor's surgery on James Street West on 16 January.

A man aged 46 who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder has been released pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst said: "We are treating this CCTV footage as a potential sighting of Susan, and need anyone with information about the two people in the pictures to come forward."

He added: "The woman who we believe to be Susan (pictured left in the black hat and grey/silver jacket), was seen to be speaking to another woman (pictured right carrying the umbrella)."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites