Image copyright Lancashire Police/Google Image caption Atif Muhmood's victim had fallen on hard times and developed a drug problem

A drug dealer who tortured and killed a "vulnerable" man in a "depraved" attack has been jailed for life.

Christopher Moore was found dead at a house in Nelson, Lancashire, on 20 June last year. He had suffered horrific internal injuries and some of his teeth had been torn out with pliers.

Atif Muhmood had "controlled and bullied" his victim as part of his drug dealing, Preston Crown Court heard.

Muhmood, 39, was ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years.

He pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs but denied murder and was convicted following a trial.

'Defenceless man'

Forty-five-year-old Mr Moore's death was initially not thought be suspicious, but a post-mortem later revealed the extent of his injuries - including a perforated bowel - which ultimately led to his death.

The court heard he also suffered injuries to his right toe and scrotum as part of a bout of "long-term physical abuse".

David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, said the victim had "fallen on hard times" and developed a drug and alcohol problem.

Muhmood had "a nasty streak" and "exploited" Mr Moore, using his home as a drug dealing hub before going "over the top" when he tortured him.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said Muhmood had taken control of Mr Moore's house in the days before his death.

He the carried out his "depraved and prolonged attack" against the "vulnerable, defenceless" victim.

Mr Moore's family said his death had caused them "immense pain" and described Muhmood as a "monstrous sadistic animal".

They said: "Atif Muhmood didn't even have the courage to take the stand and answer a single question.

"That's because he was as much of a coward now as he was then, only picking on a seven-stone vulnerable man. Not someone who could fight back."