Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was set upon by a group of men near Samuel Street in Preston, police said

A 14-year-old boy has been repeatedly stabbed in an attack involving a group of men in Lancashire.

The teenager suffered wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle in the attack close to Samuel Street in Preston at about 23:10 GMT on Sunday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as "serious but not life-threatening".

Three men aged 21, 22 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Lancashire Police said extra police officers had been sent to patrol the area and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Chief Supt Neil Ashton said: "Too many families have been affected by knife crime and just one person being stabbed is one too many.

"The consequences of carrying and using a knife can be devastating."