Prince William and Kate visit Blackpool

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds waited for hours to greet the royals on the promenade

Hundreds of people have welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the seaside as they visit Blackpool Tower.

Prince William and Catherine are in the Lancashire resort to see the health and social problems facing the town - as well as some of its famous landmarks.

Despite the rain, crowds waited for hours to see the royal couple on the promenade.

They arrived sheltering under umbrellas and were greeted by dignitaries including the mayor and mayoress.

Image copyright Getty Images

The pair took a tour of the tower including the Tower Ballroom, where they watched dancers waltz to I Shall See You Later, played on the Wurlitzer organ by Chris Hopkins.