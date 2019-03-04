Image copyright Google Image caption Runshaw College in Leyland

Police are searching for weapons following an "incident" at a sixth form college in Lancashire.

A large police presence has been reported at Runshaw College in Leyland.

British Transport Police said on Twitter it would be using extra powers to stop and search people for weapons around Leyland railway station until 22:00 GMT.

The college said it believed four people had been arrested.

BTP said it was acting on "information received". Lancashire Police is yet to comment.

The college confirmed in a tweet there had been an "incident" but said it would be open on Tuesday as normal.

Skip Twitter post by @RunshawCollege An incident took place outside the college (Leyland Campus) this afternoon (Mon 4th March). The matter is being investigated by Lancashire police, and we understand that 4 people have been arrested for questioning. 1/2 — Runshaw College (@RunshawCollege) March 4, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @RunshawCollege As a result of the incident today, the Leyland Neighbourhood Policing team will be continuing their investigations in the Langdale Road area tomorrow (Tue 5th March). If anyone has any information that might be of use to the police, please ring 101, quoting log number 0933. 2/2 — Runshaw College (@RunshawCollege) March 4, 2019 Report

The deputy leader of South Ribble Council, Councillor Caroline Moon, said that no-one had been seriously injured.