Runshaw College: Weapons search after 'incident'
Police are searching for weapons following an "incident" at a sixth form college in Lancashire.
A large police presence has been reported at Runshaw College in Leyland.
British Transport Police said on Twitter it would be using extra powers to stop and search people for weapons around Leyland railway station until 22:00 GMT.
The college said it believed four people had been arrested.
BTP said it was acting on "information received". Lancashire Police is yet to comment.
The college confirmed in a tweet there had been an "incident" but said it would be open on Tuesday as normal.
The deputy leader of South Ribble Council, Councillor Caroline Moon, said that no-one had been seriously injured.