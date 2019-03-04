Image copyright Jonathan Hutchins/Geograph Image caption It is believed the man took ill at Silverdale station

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man had a cardiac arrest on a train.

The man, in his 50s, died after an incident on the 20:45 Northern service between Preston and Barrow-in-Furness.

It is believed the man may have been choking on board the train at Silverdale station, Lancashire.

A woman, 22, from Flookburgh, and a man, 32, from Grange-Over-Sands, Cumbria, have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Police and paramedics were called to the station shortly before 21:30 GMT on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

Det Ch Insp Steve May, from British Transport Police, said: "This is an incredibly distressing and tragic incident for the man's family and we are providing them with support while they come to terms with this news.

"We are now working tirelessly to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this man having a cardiac arrest."

He added: "Today, I am urging anyone who was on board the train and saw what happened to contact BTP as soon as possible. You might hold information which could prove vital to our investigation."