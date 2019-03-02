Image caption A helicopter crew provided assistance after the blast in Fleetwood

Two people are believed to have been hurt in a blast at a nursing home, Lancashire Police have said.

Emergency services are at the scene at Fleetwood Nursing Home, in Grange Road, Fleetwood, after the explosion at about 15:20 GMT.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas cylinder at the home.

There is not yet any further detail about the conditions or identities of the injured people.

Image caption Emergency crews received reports at about 15:20 GMT

The fire service said windows in a conservatory had been shattered and the building had suffered structural damage.

An inspection by the CQC last year found the home, which caters for up to 30 people who need residential or nursing care, required improvement.