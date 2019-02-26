Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters have been using beaters and mist packs to put out the fire

Firefighters are tackling a large fire on moorland in Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the blaze on moorland near Gisburn Road, Blacko, had been reported shortly after 12:00 GMT.

LFRS said six crews were using beaters and mist packs on the fire, which covered about 2,150 sq ft (200 sq m).

A spokesman added that the cause of the blaze, which was situated about using beaters 2,600ft (800m) from the nearest track, was yet to be established.