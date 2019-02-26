Lancashire

Fire crews tackle large moorland blaze near Blacko

  • 26 February 2019
Moorland fire near Blacko Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Firefighters have been using beaters and mist packs to put out the fire

Firefighters are tackling a large fire on moorland in Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the blaze on moorland near Gisburn Road, Blacko, had been reported shortly after 12:00 GMT.

LFRS said six crews were using beaters and mist packs on the fire, which covered about 2,150 sq ft (200 sq m).

A spokesman added that the cause of the blaze, which was situated about using beaters 2,600ft (800m) from the nearest track, was yet to be established.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites