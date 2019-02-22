Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Christopher Wright was jailed in August 2014 for sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool

A sex offender and attempted kidnapper from Lancashire is wanted by police who believe he may have travelled to Scotland.

Christopher Wright was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday.

The 41-year-old, who was jailed in August 2014 for offences in Blackpool, failed to appear at his approved premises in Manchester this week.

Police believe Wright, of no fixed address, boarded a bus at Preston and may have travelled to Glasgow.

He is known to have links to Scotland, West Midlands and Worcester.