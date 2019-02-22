Lancashire

Blackburn man collected extremist magazines on phone

  • 22 February 2019
Fahim Adam Image copyright GMP

A man who collected extremist magazines was caught by police who had seized his phone while investigating a car crash.

Fahim Adam, of Bold Street, Blackburn was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 30 months in prison for possessing information useful for terrorism.

The 32-year-old was only exposed after officers reviewed his phone to determine whether its use had been a factor in a crash in November 2017.

Police said analysis proved he had downloaded a terror group's material.

Articles in the magazines encouraged the reader to engage in acts of terrorism and explained how such atrocities could be carried out, police added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites