Image copyright Sonia Bashir Image caption Luke Jerram's artwork was created using NASA photography

A giant depiction of the moon has attracted a record number of visitors to the Harris Museum in Preston.

Interest in Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon, which has a 23ft (7m) diameter, was "unprecedented", the museum said.

The huge sphere, based on Nasa photography, has been suspended in the Grade I listed building for a month and will be taken down on Monday.

A museum spokeswoman said the model had "brought a whole new audience" to them, with 7,000 people viewing it.

Image caption Museum of the Moon brought 7,000 visitors to Preston's Harris Museum

She said people "standing underneath have been awestruck - the amount of people visiting has been unprecedented."

Many visitors shared their experiences of the exhibition on social media.

Sarah Regan tweeted: "Saw the moon today, pretty special...absolutely love @HarrisPreston recommend to everyone!"

And Colin Anderson posted a picture of a young lad recreating Mercury's pose under the moon.

The installation, which was first shown in 2016, is one of several moons by the artist that are touring the world simultaneously.