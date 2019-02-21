Image copyright Lytham & Blackpool Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Coastguards think the man lost control of the scooter

A man was seriously injured when he lost control of his mobility scooter as it plunged towards Blackpool beach.

Coastguards found the man lying on the steps near Manchester Square with his scooter partially submerged in a pool of water at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The North West Ambulance Service said the man in his 50s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Police and the coastguard found him after searching for over half a hour.

Image copyright Lytham & Blackpool Coastguard Rescue Team

Paul Little, station officer for Blackpool and Lytham Coastguard, said: "We think he lost control of the scooter and must have got clear of it because we found him lying on the steps.

You may also like:

"The scooter was in a pool and had partly sunk into the sand.

"We know he had spinal problems - he wasn't very coherent but was complaining of pains in his back."

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "This is not a joke, we share incidents to highlight the work HM Coastguard carry out and to helpfully educate people about coastal dangers."