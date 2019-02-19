Image caption Jack Renshaw's plot was foiled after he revealed it at a pub in Warrington, the court heard

A neo-Nazi plotted to murder a Labour MP on behalf of banned right wing group National Action, the Old Bailey heard.

Jack Renshaw, 23, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, bought a machete and outlined his plan during a pub meeting.

Jurors heard he wanted to kill West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper in an act of "white Jihad" while taking revenge on police he thought were persecuting him.

Mr Renshaw admits preparing an act of terrorism but denies being a National Action member.

The plot to kill Ms Cooper was foiled by a whistle-blower who reported the danger to Hope Not Hate, an organisation set up to combat right-wing political racism, the court heard.

Mr Renshaw is on trial alongside Andrew Clarke, 34, from Prescot, Merseyside, and Michal Trubini, 36, from Warrington, Cheshire, who also deny membership of National Action, which was banned in December 2016.

Mr Renshaw has previous convictions for two counts of stirring up racial hatred relating to speeches he made in 2016.

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, said the men were not on trial for their beliefs, but for belonging to a group "that sought actively through fear, intimidation and the threat of violence".

'Race war'

Mr Atkinson told the court "there is no dispute" that Mr Renshaw was planning a "politically motivated murder".

Mr Renshaw outlined his plan in front of Clarke, and two men since convicted of National Action membership, at the Friar Penketh pub in Warrington in July 2017, the court heard.

None of them tried to talk him out of the plot, said Mr Atkinson.

Trubini, had been at the pub beforehand but left before Renshaw arrived, the court heard.

Mr Atkinson told jurors that National Action had spread "propaganda" aimed at starting a "race war" since 2013 before it was banned over its support for the murder of Batley MP Jo Cox in June 2016.

There was evidence found on the defendants' computers and mobile phones that they had continued as active members after the group had been banned, the court heard.

The trial continues.