Emergency services were called to Marton Drive on Friday morning

Two people arrested over the death of a toddler have been released as police said it was no longer being treated as a murder investigation.

Officers were called to reports of an "unresponsive" 13-month-old girl on Marton Drive, Blackpool on Friday.

Post-mortem tests have been carried out but the cause of death remains unexplained, Lancashire Police said.

A man, 21, and a woman, 24, who were held on suspicion of murder, have been released while inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "Our thoughts are with the child's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"This is not being treated as a murder investigation, however enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the girl's death."