Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Rachel Tunstill's first murder conviction was quashed

A mother who stabbed her newborn baby to death with scissors has been found guilty of murder following a retrial.

Rachel Tunstill, 28, killed Mia Kelly in the bathroom of her home in Burnley, and placed her body in plastic bags before dumping it in the kitchen bin.

Her original murder conviction was quashed in July 2018 after Appeal Court judges ruled a jury should have been allowed to consider lesser charges.

She will be sentenced later on Wednesday.

Tunstill, who has a degree in psychology and a masters in forensic psychology, killed her baby at a flat in Wellington Court in January 2017.

'Acute stress reaction'

Police began an investigation after she told doctors two days later she had miscarried the child at nine weeks.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Tunstill had high-functioning autistic spectrum disorder.

She had claimed she was unaware her pregnancy was virtually full term and thought she was having a miscarriage at the flat she shared with her partner, forklift driver Ryan Kelly, 31.

In the weeks leading up to the birth Tunstill, a deputy manager at a residential home for people with mental health issues, carried out internet searches for terms including "how to end a pregnancy late".

Tunstill's defence said her balance of mind was disturbed in the period after she gave birth, on the evening of 14 January, and that she suffered "an acute stress reaction".

The jury was able to consider alternative charges to murder - manslaughter, manslaughter with diminished responsibility or infanticide.

Tunstill was originally sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years, before the Court of Appeal judge ruled her conviction unsafe on the basis that the first jury was not allowed to consider charges other than murder.