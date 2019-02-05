Image copyright Twitter Image caption Jay Daniel was admin executive of the Blackpool North and Cleveleys Young Conservatives group

A member of the Young Conservatives in Blackpool has been expelled from the party after allegedly using a racist term on social media.

Jay Daniel, of Blackpool North and Cleveleys Young Conservatives group, is also said to have accused the Islamic faith of "preaching hate".

Following the tweets, Tory constituency MP Paul Maynard said he condemned racism in all forms.

Mr Daniel has been unavailable for comment.

The admin executive of the Blackpool North and Cleveleys Young Conservatives used a derogatory term for a person from Pakistan in a tweet.

The Young Conservatives group account he was admin for then tweeted in apparent support of his comments.

'Not tolerated'

His twitter account, @Jay_Daniel19, and the Young Conservatives group account have since been deleted.

Chris Webb, the Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency, tweeted he was "disgusted" by the comments.

Image copyright Jay Daniel

Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservatives said in a statement it was aware of an incident involving the use of racist language.

"Paul Maynard has made clear he condemns racism in all forms, a view supported by the association," it said.

"The individual involved in this incident will be expelled from the party.

"Their views do not reflect those of the Conservative party, they do not share our values."

The party said it would be dealt with in the "most serious manner possible" to send a "clear message... that this cannot and will not be tolerated".