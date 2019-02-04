Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lynne McDermott's family said she would be "remembered forever"

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash that killed a woman who had been fighting cancer and left a second woman badly injured.

Lynne McDermott, 56, from Preston, Lancashire, died in hospital on Sunday following the crash in Station Road, Fleetwood on Saturday evening.

Her family described her as "incredible" and an "amazing fighter".

Leon Kay appeared before Blackpool magistrates earlier.

The 33-year-old, of Bayside, Fleetwood, is also charged with drinking and driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was scheduled to attend Preston Crown Court next month.

A 57-year-old woman, also from Preston, remains in hospital after suffering fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis in the crash.

Mrs McDermott's family said their relative had "fought so hard over the last seven years battling bravely against cancer".

They added: "Even this horrific incident didn't stop her from fighting. She can now finally rest."

Lancashire Police has appealed for witnesses to contact the force.