Image copyright LFRS Image caption Fire crews were at the commercial premises throughout the night

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a warehouse in Lancashire.

The "well-developed fire" broke out at about 23:40 GMT on Sunday in Market Street, Adlington, Chorley.

At its height, 12 fire engines were at the commercial premises used for storing furnishings, a paint shop and metal recycling facility.

About 20 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution and sought refuge in a nearby pub. Fire crews have since brought the fire under control.

Image copyright LFRS Image caption Some people were told to leave their homes and took shelter in a nearby pub

Incident Commander Jon Charters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the building, which measures about 3,500 sq m, was well alight when fire crews arrived.

Market Street is closed in both directions near the White Bear roundabout, but the railway line has not been affected.