Image caption The Harbour mental health hospital was opened in 2015

Staff and patients at a mental health hospital are frequently at risk of being seriously assaulted, a senior health leader has told the BBC.

The Harbour, a 154-bed purpose-built hospital in Blackpool, opened in 2015 as a flagship facility for Lancashire.

But Karen Smith, of Blackpool Council, said she had concerns over its safety and feared someone would be badly hurt.

While acknowledging some pressures, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust denied her claim and said it was safe.

'Smuggling in drugs'

Members of a mental health support group based at The Harbour painted a picture of drug use, "a lot of patient-on-patient assaults", and a "pervasive atmosphere on the wards of feeling unsafe" during their time as inpatients.

None of them wanted to be named by the BBC but one said: "You get people kicking off and stuff like that, throwing chairs at other people".

Another described how people were "smuggling in drugs. When I was there people were actually using drugs in the courtyard".

The problems stemmed from a "lack of staff" at the facility on Preston New Road, they said.

Serious concerns have been raised by Blackpool Council and last week it called the trust to a meeting to discuss mental health care provision across the county.

Ms Smith, director of adult services at the council, said there was "no question in my mind that everyone in The Harbour is working really hard to do a good job".

"But things are absolutely beyond a level that is acceptable... we're hearing that people are bringing drink and drugs, they're bringing glass bottles on to wards where glass isn't allowed and that's causing difficulties and real concerns.

"We're seeing assaults on staff, on fellow patients. The biggest fear is a resident or member of staff will come to very serious harm as a result."

Image caption Paul Lumsdon said: "I do not see chaos, I do not see panic."

Paul Lumsdon, the trust's interim director of quality, admitted it faced increasing pressures but rejected claims of "chaos".

"What I recognise and what I see is staff working to meet that extra demand every day in an organised, clinically well-led way," he said.

"Things are calm and controlled. I do not see chaos, I see staffing levels that are kept safe.

"We do have some issues with people who bring in illicit substances but we're working with the police to make sure we can prevent that and take appropriate action where we can."

A representative of one the main unions at the facility said there were frequent reports of assaults.

An external report into acute mental health care in Lancashire is due to be published soon and Blackpool Council has asked for a further meeting in June.