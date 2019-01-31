Image copyright Google Image caption The Cornhill Hotel showed a "blatant disregard" for safety, the council said

A "vile" hotel where the fire service said guests were "at risk of death" continued to take bookings after being ordered to close, a panel has heard.

Blackpool Council's licensing committee heard The Cornhill Hotel had ignored a prohibition notice in August and council improvement notices.

The infringements came to light after guests complained about the hotel.

Lancashire Fire Service and Blackpool Council are considering a prosecution over a "blatant disregard" for safety.

The council stripped of the venue of its entertainment and alcohol licences on Monday after the licensing panel also heard police had received 38 calls to attend incidents at the premises in 2018.

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption The infringements came to light after guests complained about the hotel to the council

Fire safety officer Stephen Simm told the Local Democracy Reporter Service the issues at the hotel, which included a faulty fire alarm system and inflammable materials near exits, were "so serious", they put anyone staying there "at risk of death or serious injury".

The hotel, near Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has also been criticised by guests on social media.

Elisa Rhodes said on Facebook she had booked to stay on New Year's Eve, but found it "vile" and "not habitable", while Tracey E from Cardiff advised TripAdvisor users to "stay away from this bomb site".

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Elisa Rhodes described the hotel as "vile"

At the licensing panel hearing, the hotel's manager Alan Diamond said he had left a caretaker in charge, who had allowed people to stay despite the fire service prohibition notice.

The panel also heard the management had failed to comply with all but one of ten improvement notices served by health and safety officers.

He said most of the required work had now been carried out but there were no documents to support this.

Stripping the hotel of its licences, the panel said Mr Diamond had "demonstrated a complete disregard for the authorities by continuing to trade and failing to undertake the works".

Mr Diamond was unavailable for comment.