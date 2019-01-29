Image copyright Holly Turner Image caption The Vaccines on stage in Blackburn before the gig was halted

Rock band The Vaccines were forced to abandon a Blackburn concert mid-show over fears a collapsing barrier could "seriously injure" fans.

Fans said the barrier collapsed twice during the concert at King George's Hall on Monday night.

The guitar band said they were "angry" but feared fans could have been "seriously hurt" if they had continued.

The venue said the concert was stopped after an hour at 22:15 GMT for "health and safety concerns".

Holly Turner, 18, said: "I was second from the front then suddenly the barrier went and everyone stumbled forward.

"They tried to fix it but then it happened again.

"A security guy came on stage and said we're going to have to cancel the gig due to safety reasons but we hope to reschedule.

"The band were amazing - I really hope they get the chance to come back and play again."

Image copyright Holly Turner Image caption The Vaccines during their Blackburn gig

Image caption Holly Turner next to Gabriel John outside the venue before the gig

Fellow fan Gabriel John said: "I can't believe it - the gig was amazing and then they had to stop it."

The London-based band said in Twitter statement: "The decision to stop the show was not not ours, but the safety barrier in the venue kept collapsing and if we had continued people would undoubtedly have been seriously hurt."

They praised their fans in Blackburn as "amazing" and urged them to keep hold of their tickets.

"We will reschedule the show and finish what we started together ASAP," they added.

A spokeswoman for the venue said: "Following an incident near to the end of the show, and despite attempts to rectify the problem, the gig had to be called to a premature end due to Health and Safety concerns."

Image caption The Vaccines performing on The Andrew Marr show on BBC1 in April last year

The band were formed in 2010 in west London have played Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading festivals.

They are currently touring the UK with gigs planned for Newcastle, Motherwell, Cardiff and Exeter in the coming days.