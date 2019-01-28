Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ebony Gould was described as 'hardworking, loving, caring, and amazing'

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old girl who died in a motorway pile-up.

Ebony Gould was in a Nissan Micra that was in collision with a motorhome, after hitting the central reservation on the M61 on Saturday.

"Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl," her family said in a statement.

The Micra driver, a 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.

Police are looking for two men who fled the scene after a foreign-registered Audi also hit the back of the same motorhome.

They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around 6ft tall.

One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a "navy bomber jacket".

The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

A Ford Fiesta also crashed into the central barrier, the force said.

Sgt Marc Glass said: "Our thoughts remain with Ebony's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."