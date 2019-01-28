Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A green Honda quad bike was abandoned at the scene and is being examined by police

A 13-year-old girl has been struck by a quad bike and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened in a playing field near Aveling Drive in Banks, near Southport, at 14:55 GMT on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool suffering a serious leg injury, the ambulance service said.

The vehicle was abandoned at the scene and police are appealing for help to track down those responsible.

The green Honda Fourtrax quad bike is being examined by forensics officers.

Lancashire Constabulary has urged the owner of the bike or any witnesses to come forward.