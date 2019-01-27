Image copyright Google Image caption The girl's family is being supported by specialist officers

A 12-year-old girl has died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on a motorway.

A Nissan Micra, in which the child from Lancaster was a passenger, left the carriageway between the M61 junction 9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge, Preston.

It hit the central reservation and then was in collision with a motorhome, Lancashire Constabulary added.

An Audi then collided into the back of the motorhome and a Ford Fiesta crashed into a central barrier, the force said.

The driver of the Micra, a 27-year-old woman also from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries.

No-one else was injured in the crash which happened on Saturday evening, police said.

Fled scene

Two men who were in the Audi fled the scene and are being sought by officers.

They are described as being in their 30s and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

One of the men was bald and wearing a navy "bomber" jacket. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, and was carrying a black holdall, police said.

Sgt Marc Glass said the girl's family were being supported by specialist officers.

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the occupants of the Audi to come forward.