Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Image caption Emergency services were called at 01:06 GMT to Longridge Road, Preston

About 100 cars went up in flames during a large fire at a recycling plant.

Emergency services were called at 01:06 GMT to Longridge Road, Preston. Twelve fire engines were sent to the scene.

Residents living nearby Recycling Lives were told to keep their windows shut as smoke rose above the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Recue, which brought the blaze under control at 04:00, said there were no casualties and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

It said Longridge Road had re-opened.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Site contractors... assisted with the use of mechanical diggers to create fire breaks.

"Water used to extinguish the fire has been contained on site, preventing pollution of water courses and surface water drainage."