M58 death probe: Police hunt for van driver 'witness'
Police investigating a motorway crash which killed a 14-year-old boy and a school assistant have appealed for a van driver to come forward.
Joe Cairns, 14, and 50-year-old Anne Kerr died when an HGV and a school minibus crashed on the M58 on 8 January.
Lancashire Police released an image of a van and said they were "confident" the driver had witnessed the crash.
Sgt Claire Pearson said he or she "could have some key information".
"The collision happened around 08:43 GMT and we believe the van, a Ford Transit dated from 2014, was travelling in the opposite direction."
The van has a distinctive sign on its side and anyone who recognised the vehicle is urged to contact police.
Joe, from Radcliffe in Greater Manchester, was a pupil at Pontville School for students with special educational needs in Ormskirk, Lancashire.
The teenager's parents, Steph and Andy Cairns, said their son had a "heart of gold" and "an amazing sense of humour and infectious smile".
Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport, was a transport assistant at the school.
An HGV driver, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was released pending further enquiries.