Image copyright Lancashire Police/PA Image caption Police issued a new photo of Abdulah Husseini (left)

A "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer has been arrested a month after failing to appear in court.

Abdulah Husseini, 36, was found in London after a police hunt when he failed to appear in court in Blackpool over allegations of theft and fraud.

The first police bid to trace him went viral over his apparent resemblance to character Ross Geller.

Mr Husseini was arrested in Wimbledon, south-west London, and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court Wednesday.

Mr Husseini, of Spencer Road, Slough, allegedly stole a coat, a phone and a wallet from Mr Basrai's on Talbot Road in the Lancashire seaside resort on 20 September.

Image copyright David Schwimmer/Blackpool Police Image caption An appeal by Lancashire Police went viral, fuelled by David Schwimmer's own take (shown on the left)

Lancashire Police released a CCTV image allegedly showing Mr Husseini carrying a case of beer at a shop in Blackpool and this led to social media users pointing out his likeness to the US sitcom character.

Mr Husseini failed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 18 December to face accusations of theft and four charges of fraud.

A new warrant for his arrest was then issued by the magistrate, leading to his arrest in Wimbledon.

Mr Husseini was also being sought by the Metropolitan Police after failing to appear at court on a charge of handling stolen goods.