BAE Systems to recruit 700 apprentices

BAE Systems plans to recruit nearly 700 apprentices in 2019, up by almost a third on this year.

The defence firm said the new recruits would join its air, land and maritime businesses and embark on one of 25 training programmes.

Almost half will be based at the firm's air sites in Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire, working on projects including the Typhoon F-35.

In October last year, BAE cut 2,000 jobs, including 750 at those two sites.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "delighted" 700 young people would be "given the opportunity to kick-start their careers in this world-class firm".

BAE Systems education and skills director Richard Hamer said: "We are proud to be one of the UK's largest employers of apprentices and our plan... reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and developing high-end skills for the future."

At the time it said it was facing an order gap for the Typhoon so wanted to slow production before an expected order from Qatar.