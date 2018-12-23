Lancashire

Ear attack murder probe: Fifth person arrested

  • 23 December 2018
Sajed Choudry Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Sajed Choudry suffered a fractured skull in the attack

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who had his ears sliced off.

Sajed Choudry, 43, also suffered a fractured skull in the street attack on 27 November in Blackburn, Lancashire. He died in hospital on 13 December.

A 44-year-old man, from Blackburn, has been detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Three men and a 13-year-old boy have been previously charged with murder.

A 24-year-old man who was also injured during the disturbance in Rhyl Avenue is still recovering.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites