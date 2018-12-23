Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry suffered a fractured skull in the attack

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who had his ears sliced off.

Sajed Choudry, 43, also suffered a fractured skull in the street attack on 27 November in Blackburn, Lancashire. He died in hospital on 13 December.

A 44-year-old man, from Blackburn, has been detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Three men and a 13-year-old boy have been previously charged with murder.

A 24-year-old man who was also injured during the disturbance in Rhyl Avenue is still recovering.