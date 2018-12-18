Image copyright David Schwimmer/Blackpool Police Image caption An appeal by Lancashire Police went viral earlier this year

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer who failed to attend court on charges of theft and fraud.

Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court earlier.

He is said to have stolen a coat, a phone and a wallet from a restaurant in Blackpool on 20 September.

A police appeal for a suspect by Lancashire Police went viral earlier this year.

Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant.

He was later caught on CCTV carrying a case of beer at a shop in the town.

Responding to jokes posted online, Schwimmer responded with a video showing him glancing at a camera as he walked through a convenience store clutching cans of beer.

District Judge Jane Goodwin issued a warrant not backed for bail after Mr Husseni failed to answer a summons to attend court at 09:30 GMT.