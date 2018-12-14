Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry died after a "large-scale disturbance" in a Blackburn street

A man who had his ears sliced off in a street attack has died.

Sajed Choudry also suffered a fractured skull in what police said was a "large-scale disturbance" on Rhyl Avenue in Blackburn on 27 November.

The 43-year-old had his ears reattached in hospital but died on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.

A 13-year old boy and three men - Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Sadaqat Ali, 36, from Blackburn - were earlier charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 17 December.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish Mr Choudry's cause of death.

A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured during the disturbance and was recovering, police said.