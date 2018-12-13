Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows car fleeing in two-wheel reverse after hitting officer

A suspected car thief who hit a police officer before reversing on two wheels to get away is being hunted.

The driver of the BMW was captured on CCTV as he fled after striking the officer seconds before when he was pulled over in Accrington.

The officer had to undergo leg surgery after being struck in Eastgate, on 29 November and is now recovering.

Lancashire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses to help trace the driver, who fled on foot, at about 20:50 GMT.

Det Sgt Phil McGauley said: "This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle."

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed by police pending further inquiries.