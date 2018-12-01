Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to a "large-scale disturbance" in Rhyl Avenue on Tuesday night

A 13-year-old boy and two men have been charged with attempted murder following a mass brawl in Blackburn.

Police said they were called to a "large-scale disturbance" in Rhyl Avenue on Tuesday night and found a number of people badly injured.

Rafaqat Ali, 38, and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, have been charged with attempted murder along with the boy who cannot be identified.

All three were due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man from Blackburn was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and is now in police custody.

Police said two men, aged 43 and 24, remain at hospital with serious injuries.