Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Paul Whelan's latest victims came forward after he was jailed last year for abusing two other boys

A former junior football coach jailed for abusing boys has been further sentenced for abusing five others.

Paul Whelan, 58, admitted assaulting the children in the late 1980s and 90s while he was a coach at Wyre Juniors Football Club in Lancashire.

At Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted indecent assault and was jailed for four years and eight months.

All five victims came forward after Whelan was jailed last September for abusing two other boys.

The new sentence will run consecutively to the previous term of three years and three months handed down at Preston Crown Court.

In the earlier case, Whelan, of Maida Vale, Thornton Cleveleys, admitted two indecent assaults against two boys.

Chris Scott of Lancashire Police said: "First and foremost I would like to commend these victims who were brave enough to come forward and report the offences against them and see this through the judicial process.

"As has been proven, Paul Whelan is a serial sex offender who exploited his position to abuse these young boys who should have been able to look to him for support and guidance."