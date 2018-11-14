Farm fire kills 21,000 chicks in Preston
- 14 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An estimated 21,000 chicks have died in a fire at chicken farm in Lancashire.
The animals were in a single building at the farm in Rosemary Lane, Preston, where the fire broke out at after 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Five fire engines were sent to the farm but crews were unable to save the birds.
Firefighters, who said the cause of the blaze has yet to be discovered, stopped the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
Crews continued to damp down the area on Wednesday morning.