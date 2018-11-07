Image copyright PA Image caption Harun Rashid (left) and Mohammed Abdul Kuddus both denied causing Megan Lee's death

A takeaway's owner and manager, who caused a teenage girl's death by sending her a meal containing peanuts, have been jailed for manslaughter.

Megan Lee, 15, suffered irreversible brain damage after having an allergic reaction to food from Royal Spice in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in 2016.

Mohammed Abdul Kuddus and Harun Rashid were found guilty in October.

At Manchester Crown Court earlier, Kuddus was jailed for two years and Rashid for three.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Owner Kuddus, 40, of Belper Street, Blackburn, had admitted two health and safety charges on behalf of himself and the takeaway, but both he and Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, denied manslaughter.

Their trial heard Megan suffered an acute asthma attack after eating food from Royal Spice on 30 December 2016, which her friend had ordered with a note reading "prawns, nuts" to show her allergies.

She died two days later in hospital.

The teenager's meal, which included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, was found to have the "widespread presence" of peanut protein.