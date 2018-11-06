Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Steven Lane was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years in jail

A man who stamped on a man's head in a Blackpool pub has been sentenced to life in prison.

Steven Lane, 30, attacked father-of-two Simon Marx, 42, shortly before Mr Marx went on holiday to Turkey.

Mr Marx, whose nickname was Smiler, died in his sleep in the resort of Fethiye on 8 October last year.

Lane, of Preston, denied murder but was found guilty during a trial at Preston Crown Court. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday shortly after the attack in a pub

The trial was told that Lane, of Shalgrove Road, Fulwood, and Mr Marx's friends had an argument just after midnight on the day he flew to Turkey with his fiancee.

Lane punched and stamped on Mr Marx at least three times while he was unconscious at the Newton Arms, Normoss.

Lane was also sentenced to five years for wounding with intent after Rick Alston, Mr Marx's friend, sustained a laceration to his head in the incident which he had also denied.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis, of Lancashire Police, said: "Lane carried out a brutal attack on Simon, stamping on his head as he lay on the ground completely defenceless.

"His reckless and cowardly behaviour resulted in Simon being taken from his family in the most horrendous way."

Mr Marx's family said: "[Simon's death] has left a huge dent in a lot of people's lives, and we now need to try and find a new normal without him."