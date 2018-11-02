Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drilling started at the Lancashire site on 15 October

Shale gas has flowed for the first time at the UK's only fracking site currently in operation, energy firm Cuadrilla says.

Operations began at the site in Lancashire last month for the first time since 2011 when it was suspended because of earth tremors.

There have been suspensions of the renewed underground drilling operations after further tremors in the area.

Cuadrilla says the site may provide "a significant source" of gas.

But lLocal MP Rosie Cooper has said it should be banned immediately, following a 1.1 magnitude tremor on Monday, the strongest since work began two weeks ago.