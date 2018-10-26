Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shale company Cuadrilla has been fracking at the Preston New Road site since 15 October

Fracking has been suspended at a site in Lancashire after the British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded an earthquake of 0.8 magnitude.

Drilling for shale gas at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton was given the green light on 15 October, despite strong opposition.

Energy firm Cuadrilla said it would halt fracking operations for 18 hours.

A spokesman said the "tiny movements" could not be felt "much less cause any harm or damage".

The seismic activity was detected by the BGS at about 11:30 BST and is classed as a "red" event on the traffic light monitoring system regulated by the Oil and Gas Authority.

Any tremor measuring 0.5 or above means fracking must be temporarily stopped while tests are carried out.

A spokesman for Cuadrilla said: "It is reassuring that the monitoring and traffic light system is working as it should.

"All the relevant regulators were informed without delay and we have verified that the well integrity is intact.

"As per the hydraulic fracture plan in place at Preston New Road, work will now pause for at least 18 hours and is expected to recommence on Saturday morning."