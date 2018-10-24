Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a house on Ivydale in Skelmersdale

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder following a man's death in Lancashire have been released without charge.

The body of the 34-year-old was found by police in Skelmersdale on Tuesday.

However, following a post-mortem examination, officers said his death was no longer suspicious.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "While this is the tragic death of a young man, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."

A file was being prepared for the coroner, the force added.