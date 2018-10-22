Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

A takeaway worker accused of the manslaughter of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction has told a jury her death was "killing me inside".

Megan Lee, 15, died after eating food containing peanuts from The Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Harun Rashid told Manchester Crown Court he saw the words "prawns, nuts" on the order but did not think any of the dishes included contained nuts.

Mr Rashid and co-accused Mohammed Kuddus deny manslaughter.

A friend of Megan, who had a nut allergy, had written "prawns, nuts" on the Just Eat online order, when they ordered food from Royal Spice on 30 December 2016, the trial heard earlier.

Megan suffered an acute asthma attack later that night and died two days later after suffering irreversible brain damage.

Allergy 'not on order'

Asked by his defence barrister, Peter Moulson QC, about trading standards officers closing the restaurant following Megan's death, Mr Rashid said: "It's killing me inside every day.

"Until the day I die, I won't forget what happened. I am a father myself. I can't imagine. To lose a daughter is not easy."

Mr Rashid disputed the prosecution claim he was the takeaway's manager in December 2016, claiming he was a delivery driver and not in a position of responsibility.

Mr Rashid said that, if customers said they had an allergy, they would not be served.

He said the word "allergy" was not written on the order form.

Mr Rashid told the jury he noticed the words "prawns, nuts" on the online order but did not think anything in the order contained nuts.

Image caption Harun Rashid told a jury he did not believe dishes prepared for Megan Lee contained nuts

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, had earlier told the jury there were "no procedures in place" to manage foods known to cause allergic reactions and "no audit of their available dishes or written records of their recipes".

He said the premises were not clean and evidence of mouse droppings was found.

Takeaway owner Mr Kuddus, 40, of Belper Street, Blackburn, earlier pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a general duty of employers, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

He also admitted failing to put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure or procedures in contravention of European Union food safety regulations.

Mr Kuddus also entered guilty pleas to the same offences on behalf of Royal Spice Takeaway Limited, trading as Royal Spice Takeaway.

His co-defendant, fellow Bangladeshi national Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The trial continues.