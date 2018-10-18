Image copyright LSSC Image caption The men were caught on CCTV breaking into the sports club

Thousands of pounds raised to fund treatment for a mother with terminal cancer have been stolen during a burglary at her local social club.

The owners of Longshaw Sports and Social club in Blackburn, Lancashire, said more than £10,000 was taken, including £4,200 intended for mum-of-five Karen Murchie.

CCTV captured the thieves ransacking the venue as they searched for cash.

Owner Callum Ramsey said: "We were gutted about having to tell Karen."

"The money had been raised to send her abroad for treatment. She had asked us to keep hold of it while we were still doing different events and people were donating."

He added that the money was in a safe, which had been cracked open.

Image copyright LSSC Image caption CCTV footage also showed the men smashing fruit machines

Mr Ramsey said the men had used a crow bar to remove a brick out of the wall and pried the safe open in the early hours of Monday morning.

"They've kicked doors in, they've broken a till, it's terrible," he said.

"The money for Karen has come from kind people who wanted to help her and now it's gone. If it's possible to get it back we'd love to."

Mr Ramsey, who said the club has been run by three generations of his family, hopes someone recognises one of the thieves from the CCTV and calls police.

A police spokesman said: "Unknown offenders approached the premises and used potentially a crow bar to gain entry.

"A large quantity of cash was taken, which was taken from gaming machines and a safe, there was also damaged caused to the machines."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact Lancashire Police.