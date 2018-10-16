Image caption Tarro Grogan died at the scene in Peridot Close, Blackburn, on Sunday

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Dylan Slater, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering Tarro Grogan, 29, who died at the scene in Peridot Close, Blackburn, on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said Mr Slater is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 28 and 29, and a 39-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released.