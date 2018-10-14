Murder probe after man stabbed in Blackburn
- 14 October 2018
A 25-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Blackburn.
The man died at the scene in Peridot Close shortly after 10:00 BST, Lancashire Police said.
Officers were called by the ambulance service who were treating him for a stab wound at the close opposite Roe Lee Park.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A murder investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing, police said.
Emerald Street has been closed both ways between Brownhill Drive and Whalley New Road.