Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Peridot Close where the man, 25, died

A 25-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Blackburn.

The man died at the scene in Peridot Close shortly after 10:00 BST, Lancashire Police said.

Officers were called by the ambulance service who were treating him for a stab wound at the close opposite Roe Lee Park.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. A murder investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Emerald Street has been closed both ways between Brownhill Drive and Whalley New Road.