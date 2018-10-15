Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's David Shukman explains how fracking works

Fracking for shale gas has begun for the first time in the UK since it was linked with earthquakes in 2011.

Energy firm Cuadrilla confirmed the controversial process had started at its site in Little Plumpton, Lancashire after a legal challenge failed on Friday.

Protester Ginette Evans said there was a "mood of disappointment" but insisted their fight was "not over".

Cuadrilla insisted the process was safe and would be of "enormous" benefit.

The company's chief executive Francis Egan said: "These are the first exploration wells that will be tested... we have high hopes for them but we have to wait and see what comes out."

If successful, he said it would "lead to tens of thousands of jobs and could be a very significant contributor to the exchequer and... could also reduce emissions because it will be better than importing gas from far afield".

The energy firm confirmed in a statement at 13:15 BST that it would spend at least three months fracking two horizontal wells, and then it would test to see if the gas flow was commercially viable.

If it is up to 20 wells could be built.

Two protesters closed Preston New Road earlier when they cemented their arms together in a tyre and sat down in the middle of the road. They have since been cut free by police.

Another demonstrator climbed on to scaffolding on top of a van at the entrance to Cuadrilla's Little Plumpton site.

Skip Twitter post by @reclaimthepower Our van blockade plus double lock on is now 9 hours strong at the UK's first frack site on Preston New Road, Lancs ✊



— Reclaim The Power (@reclaimthepower) October 15, 2018

Image caption Protesters were sitting in the road outside the site, leading to its closure

Campaigner Bob Dennett, who failed to stop the work from beginning in the High Court, said: "They have sacrificed Lancashire to the gods of greed."

"We will do whatever we can to halt [Cuadrilla] in their tracks," he added.

Protester Sadie Love, who was cut free from a set of tyres at the site, said she would not stop campaigning until fracking had been banned.

"Not over our dead bodies."

Another campaigner, 87-year-old Anne Power, said she was "so angry" because it would be an environmental "disaster" and said she would continue the fight "as long as she has a voice".

Image copyright PA Image caption Protester Anne Power in Preston New Road site said she was "so angry" fracking has started

Lee Petts, chairman of Lancashire For Shale pro fracking group, said he was "really pleased" after a "long journey" that fracking had started.

He said the industry had "huge scope" and could be as big a contributor to the Lancashire economy as BAE Systems.

Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, tweeted: "Future generations will look back at this and wonder why we didn't heed climate change warnings."

"The Tories have slashed support for small scale renewables, scaled back support for electric vehicles and are being slammed by a leading climate scientist for its pursuit of fracking."

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills said: "Shale gas has the potential to be a new domestic energy source, enhancing our energy security and delivering economic benefits, including the creation of well paid, quality jobs.

"We have been clear that any shale developments must be safe and environmentally sound."

The process of hydraulic fracturing - also known as fracking - sees liquid pumped at high pressure deep underground to fracture rock and release gas.

The site has been the scene of repeated protests from campaigners, a trespassing ban was extended earlier this year until June 2020.